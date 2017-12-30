AE Wealth Management LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 3,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $184,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,878.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at $72.62 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $63.82 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $72,157.32, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmacy operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

