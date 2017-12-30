Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) Director Richard C. Jenner Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Director Richard C. Jenner acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.51 per share, with a total value of $21,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $13,053. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 2,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644. The company has a market cap of $183.47, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.47. Adams Resources & Energy Inc has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $50.58.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $295.31 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is currently -85.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, and oil and gas exploration and production. The Company’s segments include Marketing Segment, Transportation Segment, and Oil and Gas Segment. The Company manages its Marketing Segment through its subsidiary, Gulfmark Energy, Inc, which is engaged in marketing of crude oil.

