Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.
Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ ACRS) traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,162. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $33.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after buying an additional 697,104 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 620.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 242,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 208,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a dermatologist-led, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated drugs for the treatment of dermatological indications. The Company is also focused on the discovery and development of kinase inhibitors to treat inflammatory and immunological disorders and cancer.
