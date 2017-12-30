Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

Press coverage about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Abbott Laboratories earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the healthcare product maker an impact score of 46.0527846056097 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.07. 3,995,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,014.93, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 276,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $15,065,367.26. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,677,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,115,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 71,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,913,635.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,172 shares of company stock worth $27,533,150. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

