ABB (ABB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ABB’s shares have outperformed the industry’s average return over the past year. ABB’s operations continue to benefit from power infrastructure investments and strategic restructuring plans. Strong order growth, particularly in Robotics and Motion segment, bode well for the coming quarters. The third stage of ABB’s revamped “Next Level Strategy” will help unlock ABB’s full digital potential, increasing momentum in operational excellence and boosting the company’s brand. However, volatility in oil & gas markets, tough macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and uncertainty in the process industries remain major headwinds. Also, a stringent competitive environment, volatility in raw material prices and dwindling customer expenditure add to the woes. This apart, lower capital spending in the company’s key upstream energy end-markets will hurt its prospects.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank raised ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ABB ( ABB ) opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58,128.05, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 2,787,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,059,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 759,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after purchasing an additional 432,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,658,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,301,000 after purchasing an additional 376,777 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

