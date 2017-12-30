5,086 Shares in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,086 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,916,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,427,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,059,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

In other news, insider David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $167,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 121,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $5,167,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 286,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,278,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.81, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1,778.14, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.49.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other.

