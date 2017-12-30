$5.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report $5.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.96 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $5.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.22 billion to $21.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. MKM Partners set a $177.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE WHR) traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 395,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $158.80 and a twelve month high of $202.99. The stock has a market cap of $12,264.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,314,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,605,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,759,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.5% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,180,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,892,000 after acquiring an additional 241,659 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,912,000 after acquiring an additional 122,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.1% during the third quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,355,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,962,000 after acquiring an additional 53,819 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

