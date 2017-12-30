$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $3.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $14.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.99 billion to $15.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,751,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,171,845,000 after acquiring an additional 310,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,211,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,987,000 after purchasing an additional 509,356 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,844,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,054,000 after purchasing an additional 85,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,724,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,017,000 after purchasing an additional 199,074 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,455,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,850,000 after purchasing an additional 91,417 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries (PPG) traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.82. 867,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,843. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $94.46 and a 12 month high of $119.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29,816.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

