$10.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post $10.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.74 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $10.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $10.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.50 billion to $41.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $43.26 billion to $44.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.77). Charter Communications had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $354.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.21.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,191.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,153,316.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications (CHTR) traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.96. 846,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,188. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $282.54 and a twelve month high of $408.83. The company has a market cap of $84,037.64, a PE ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

