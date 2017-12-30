-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 466.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.77) earnings per share.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $434,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $62,067.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,618.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,968,713 shares of company stock worth $37,497,005. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 263,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ CRSP) traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.48. 848,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 5.70. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

