$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concho Resources Inc (CXO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Concho Resources posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.12 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $124.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $167.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. KLR Group lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Shares of Concho Resources (CXO) traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.22. 888,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,083. The company has a market cap of $22,502.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $155.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Concho Resources by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 10,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

