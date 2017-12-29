Zoe's Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.97% of Zoe's Kitchen worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in Zoe's Kitchen in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoe's Kitchen in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zoe's Kitchen in the second quarter valued at $130,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zoe's Kitchen by 12.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zoe's Kitchen in the second quarter valued at $179,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZOES. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zoe's Kitchen in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zoe's Kitchen in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Zoe's Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoe's Kitchen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zoe's Kitchen in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoe's Kitchen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

Shares of Zoe's Kitchen Inc ( NYSE:ZOES ) opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Zoe's Kitchen Inc has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.84, a PE ratio of 864.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Zoe's Kitchen had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Zoe's Kitchen Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoe's Kitchen Company Profile

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving a menu of fresh, wholesome, Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality. The Company’s menu offers meals made from scratch using produce, proteins and other ingredients, including its appetizers, soups, salads and kabobs.

