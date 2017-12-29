Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Stake Boosted by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 224.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.22% of Zagg worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth $3,715,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Zagg by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zagg by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zagg by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 166,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zagg alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZAGG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Zagg from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zagg from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Zagg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Zagg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zagg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Zagg Inc ( ZAGG ) opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.50, a PE ratio of 196.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. Zagg Inc has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Zagg had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Zagg Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zagg news, CEO Randall L. Hales sold 19,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $393,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,160,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley J. Holiday sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,944.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,830 shares of company stock worth $1,903,425. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Stake Boosted by Nationwide Fund Advisors” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/zagg-inc-zagg-stake-boosted-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

Zagg Profile

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.