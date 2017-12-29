Zacks: PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. PriceSmart’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned PriceSmart an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSMT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Ifs Securities began coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ PSMT ) opened at $84.10 on Friday. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,553.90, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.31.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.64 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Heffner sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $134,720.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,772.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,782. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PriceSmart by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

