Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) to “Strong-Buy”

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Santander lowered Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B ( TGS ) opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,637.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 304.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the second quarter worth about $316,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications.

