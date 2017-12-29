Zacks Investment Research Lowers Natus Medical (BABY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ BABY ) opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,199.44, a P/E ratio of -427.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.21. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.41 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natus Medical news, Director William M. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $205,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $542,468.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,074.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABY. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 7,423.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 462,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 456,325 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Daruma Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,862,000 after acquiring an additional 169,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,924,000 after acquiring an additional 151,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

