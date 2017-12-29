Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forrester Research (FORR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Forrester Research ( FORR ) opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.48, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.46. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.92 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.79%.

In other news, Director George Hornig sold 11,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $537,528.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,097.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Chouinard sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $39,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,617. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/zacks-investment-research-lowers-forrester-research-forr-to-hold.html.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc (Forrester) is an independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.