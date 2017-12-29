Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NIC (EGOV) to Hold

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

EGOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NIC ( NASDAQ EGOV ) traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.60. 486,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,312. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,106.69, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIC by 350.0% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in NIC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the third quarter worth $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NIC in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in NIC in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

