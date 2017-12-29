Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Briggs & Stratton (BGG) to Hold

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Briggs & Stratton Corporation is focused on providing power to get work done and make people’s lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Ferris, Vanguard, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Briggs & Stratton ( NYSE:BGG ) opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. Briggs & Stratton has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,095.99, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Briggs & Stratton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $329.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd J. Teske sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrea L. Golvach sold 19,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $483,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,364.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,174 shares of company stock worth $2,360,825 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 43.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 64.2% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 17,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

