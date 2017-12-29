Zacks: Brokerages Expect pSivida Corp. (PSDV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for pSivida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 6th.
On average, analysts expect that pSivida will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for pSivida.
pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. pSivida had a negative net margin of 226.31% and a negative return on equity of 139.56%.
pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 248,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,813. pSivida has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.34.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in pSivida stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of pSivida at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
About pSivida
pSivida Corp. develops drug delivery products primarily for the treatment of chronic eye diseases. The Company operates through the biotechnology sector segment. The Company has developed three products for treatment of back-of-the-eye diseases, which include Medidur for posterior segment uveitis, its lead product candidate that is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials; ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema (DME), its lead licensed product that is sold in the United States and European Union (EU) countries, and Retisert.
