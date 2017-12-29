Zacks: Brokerages Expect pSivida Corp. (PSDV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for pSivida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that pSivida will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for pSivida.

Get pSivida alerts:

pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. pSivida had a negative net margin of 226.31% and a negative return on equity of 139.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSDV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of pSivida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of pSivida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of pSivida in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of pSivida in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of pSivida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 248,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,813. pSivida has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in pSivida stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of pSivida at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect pSivida Corp. (PSDV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/zacks-brokerages-expect-psivida-corp-psdv-will-announce-earnings-of-0-15-per-share.html.

About pSivida

pSivida Corp. develops drug delivery products primarily for the treatment of chronic eye diseases. The Company operates through the biotechnology sector segment. The Company has developed three products for treatment of back-of-the-eye diseases, which include Medidur for posterior segment uveitis, its lead product candidate that is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials; ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema (DME), its lead licensed product that is sold in the United States and European Union (EU) countries, and Retisert.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on pSivida (PSDV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for pSivida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pSivida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.