Zacks: Brokerages Expect Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OZM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 1,107,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,310.00, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.22. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 91.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 60,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business.

