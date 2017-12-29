Zacks: Brokerages Expect ePlus Inc. (PLUS) to Post $0.90 EPS

Analysts predict that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.87. ePlus posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.77.

Shares of ePlus ( NASDAQ PLUS ) traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 164,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,086.95, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 10,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $934,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $280,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock worth $1,310,620 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ePlus by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ePlus by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ePlus by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect ePlus Inc. (PLUS) to Post $0.90 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/zacks-brokerages-expect-eplus-inc-plus-to-post-0-90-eps.html.

About ePlus

ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.