Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 321.83% and a negative return on equity of 221.93%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 400.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 147,635 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $841,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ PIRS) opened at $7.43 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $323.86, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

