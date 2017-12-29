Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (BXE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bellatrix Exploration’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Bellatrix Exploration reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 151.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bellatrix Exploration will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bellatrix Exploration.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Bellatrix Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXE. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellatrix Exploration by 73.9% during the second quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,195 shares during the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellatrix Exploration by 12.6% during the second quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 5,405,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellatrix Exploration during the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.72. 235,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,939. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Bellatrix Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/zacks-analysts-anticipate-bellatrix-exploration-ltd-bxe-will-announce-earnings-of-0-18-per-share.html.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Ferrier, Willesden Green, Greater Pembina, Strachan and Harmattan.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellatrix Exploration (BXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.