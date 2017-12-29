Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares fell 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.82. 1,141,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,080% from the average session volume of 96,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company has a market cap of $6.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 743.10% and a negative return on equity of 214.42%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, formerly Metabolix, Inc, is an agricultural bioscience company. The Company is focused on developing disruptive technologies for step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. By working on new approaches to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism to direct more carbon to seed production, the Company is advancing several yield traits it has developed in crops, such as Camelina, canola, soybean and corn.

