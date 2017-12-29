Yelp Inc (YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. 472,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,115. Yelp Inc has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $3,506.21, a P/E ratio of 191.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The local business review company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Yelp had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,684 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $157,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,240 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,044,000. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 3,851,774 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 676,251 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in Yelp by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,040,474 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 666,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Yelp by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,313 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 611,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on YELP shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.49.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

