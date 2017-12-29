Yaskawa Elec (YASKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yaskawa Elec (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Yaskawa Elec (OTCMKTS YASKY) opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,870.00, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Yaskawa Elec has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated ware houses, and metal working machinery; system controllers for iron and steel systems, water and wastewater treatment, and paper-making/film/port cargo handling/fiber/printing; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, linear sliders, machine controllers, motion adapters, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

