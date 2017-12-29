WPX Energy (WPX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX):

12/19/2017 – WPX Energy was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/18/2017 – WPX Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2017 – WPX Energy is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2017 – WPX Energy was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2017 – WPX Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2017 – WPX Energy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2017 – WPX Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2017 – WPX Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

11/6/2017 – WPX Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2017 – WPX Energy was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,650.00, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 2.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.