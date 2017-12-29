Workday (WDAY) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Workday earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.3782721317911 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Workday (NASDAQ WDAY) traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 917,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Workday has a 1 year low of $65.79 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $21,436.48, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,163 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $1,200,134.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,149 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $23,710,614.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,491,697 shares of company stock valued at $158,733,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

