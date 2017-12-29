Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Stake Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Wix.Com worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 23.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,414,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,042,000 after purchasing an additional 462,700 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 146.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,050,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 623,876 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 141.2% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,340,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 46.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 784,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,576,000 after purchasing an additional 74,836 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.25. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $86.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on Wix.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

