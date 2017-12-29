Windstream (WIN) Bond Prices Rise 0.8%

An issue of Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) debt rose 0.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.625% coupon and will mature on October 31, 2025. The debt is now trading at $97.50 and was trading at $96.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research analysts have commented on WIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Windstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Windstream in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Windstream in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Windstream alerts:

Shares of Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.52, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Windstream Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Windstream by 287.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Windstream by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 177,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 116,767 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Windstream by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,346,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 433,134 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Windstream by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 509,970 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/windstream-win-bond-prices-rise-0-8.html.

About Windstream

Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.