Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.41.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,483.17, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $182,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.7% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $229,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

