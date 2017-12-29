Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Bonds Rise 1.2% During Trading

An issue of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) debt rose 1.2% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on April 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $102.94 and were trading at $101.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Several research firms have commented on WLL. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “line” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,430.00, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.39. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $324.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.88) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 79,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 685,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,026,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 228,987 shares during the period. Finally, DW Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,390,000.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

