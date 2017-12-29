Whitbread (WTB) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,009 ($53.60) and last traded at GBX 4,000 ($53.48). 123,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 597,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,000 ($53.48).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.81) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,000 ($66.85) to GBX 4,900 ($65.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.79) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Whitbread to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 4,700 ($62.84) to GBX 4,500 ($60.17) in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.48) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,116.19 ($55.04).

The stock has a market cap of $7,280.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,556.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a GBX 31.40 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and franchised coffee outlets.

