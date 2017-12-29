Weyco Group (WEYS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weyco Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 44.000846369781 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet raised Weyco Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Weyco Group (WEYS) opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.67. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.00%.

In other Weyco Group news, Director Cory L. Nettles sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $36,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Florsheim sold 30,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $841,456.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,764 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,794 shares of company stock worth $948,139. Company insiders own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc is engaged in the design and distribution of footwear. The Company designs and markets footwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: the North American wholesale segment (wholesale) and the North American retail segment (retail). The Company also has other wholesale and retail businesses overseas, which include its businesses in Australia, South Africa and Asia Pacific (collectively known as Florsheim Australia), and its wholesale and retail businesses in Europe (Florsheim Europe).

