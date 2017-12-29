Westpac Banking Corp Has $34.01 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 22,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,897,298.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $194,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,932.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE HON) opened at $154.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $156.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

