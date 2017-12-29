Walter S. Woltosz Sells 18,500 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $300,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 37,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,660. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.11, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of -0.76.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,435 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 285.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 32,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at about $730,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc (Simulations Plus) develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and for education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The Company offers five software products for pharmaceutical research. ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion and Toxicity) Predictor is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts over 140 different properties for them at the rate of about 200,000 compounds per hour.

