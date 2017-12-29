Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 3.0% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 6,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS) opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $162,770.00, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 8th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Corbenic Partners LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/walt-disney-co-dis-shares-bought-by-corbenic-partners-llc.html.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.