Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $43,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 226.6% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ WBA) opened at $72.94 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72,240.00, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmacy operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director John Anthony Lederer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $184,324.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,878.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

