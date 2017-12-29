WABCO (WBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WABCO (NYSE:WBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $161.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WABCO is one of the world’s leading providers of electronic braking, stability, suspension and transmission control systems for heavy duty commercial vehicles. WABCO products are also increasingly used in luxury cars and sport utility vehicles. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WBC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WABCO from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on WABCO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on WABCO from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WABCO from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WABCO to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.47.

Shares of WABCO ( NYSE:WBC ) traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $145.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,731.77, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. WABCO has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.08.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.57 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that WABCO will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jacques Esculier sold 172,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $26,072,868.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 312,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,198,827.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 18.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WABCO during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in WABCO by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in WABCO by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 228,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 75,932 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WABCO by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

