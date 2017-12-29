W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRA. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.36.

Shares of W.R. Grace & Co. ( NYSE:GRA ) opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. W.R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $77.37. The company has a market cap of $4,770.00, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. W.R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that W.R. Grace & Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. W.R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Micawber Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Micawber Capital LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

