Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,659 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra Energy worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,409,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,917,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Curtis A. Morgan bought 19,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $350,183.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Burke bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,544 shares of company stock valued at $849,218 in the last three months.

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp ( VST ) opened at $17.91 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.32. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 352.77% and a net margin of 416.84%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Vistra Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/vistra-energy-corp-vst-stake-lowered-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.