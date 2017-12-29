Village Super Market (VLGEA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Village Super Market earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.6218008076038 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th.

Village Super Market (VLGEA) opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.11, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.34. Village Super Market has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

In other news, EVP John Sumas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania.

