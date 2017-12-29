Verizon Communications (VZ) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the cell phone carrier an impact score of 46.0775969850689 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.43. 6,726,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,577,917. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $217,352.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $31.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 58.66%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.99.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $154,983.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

