ValuEngine Lowers Avista (AVA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

AVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3,319.31, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.42. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $48,408.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $34,020.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Thackston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,080 and have sold 7,632 shares valued at $396,130. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,314,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,133,000 after buying an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,309,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after buying an additional 122,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,813,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,993,000 after buying an additional 65,314 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 136.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after buying an additional 928,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility company. The Company operates through two segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). The Company’s regional services include government and higher education, medical services, retail trade and finance. The Company’s businesses also include sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, a company that explores markets that could be served with liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as certain other investments of Avista Capital, which is a subsidiary of the Company.

