Validea Market Legends ETF (VALX) Announces $0.27 Annual Dividend

Validea Market Legends ETF (NASDAQ:VALX) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2655 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Validea Market Legends ETF (NASDAQ VALX) remained flat at $$28.99 during trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338. Validea Market Legends ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

