USD Partners (USDP) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USD Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.7319273307216 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $282.71, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.95. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

USDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USD Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on USD Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related logistics assets, including rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The Company’s segments include Terminalling services and Fleet services. The Terminalling services segment consists of various operations, including Hardisty terminal, Casper terminal and Ethanol terminals.

