Universal Logistics (ULH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Logistics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH ) traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,607. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $683.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director H.E. Wolfe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 142,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Universal Logistics (ULH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/universal-logistics-ulh-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc, formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc, is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.