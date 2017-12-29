United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F grew its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. Atlantic Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 827 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $97,635.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 2,986 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $361,246.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,757.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,274 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102,310.00, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

