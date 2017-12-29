Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. ( NYSE UNP ) opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107,306.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/union-pacific-co-unp-shares-bought-by-perennial-advisors-llc.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.